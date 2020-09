In loving memory of Jodi Ann (Walsh) Gomez April 25, 1969 - Sept. 24, 2010. It's been 10 years since we have seen your beautiful face or heard your sweet voice. You may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts. There is never a day that a thought of you or your name is not brought up. We all miss you but know we will all be together in heaven someday. Love you always Dad, Mom, Emily, Isabel and all your family.

Jodi Ann (Walsh) Gomez