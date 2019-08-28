Jodie Louise Chambers (Christensen) Jodie Chambers died May 7, 2019. Born to Jackie and Louie Christensen; her mother passed when Jodie was very young. She never got to know her father. She is survived by her brother, Jeff Christensen and two sons, Bobby Chambers and Benjamin Chambers. They blessed her with four wonderful grandchildren: Cadance, William, Jenna, and Penelope whom she loved so much; and relatives that helped raise her and taught her family values: grandparents, Art and Louise Johnson, aunts and uncles Carol and Darrel Coudare and Al and Colleen Stickney and Aunt Judy; also many relatives and friends, to many to list. You all know who you are, she loved you all. Her happiest times were when family gathered together, seeing everybody especially the young ones always put a big smile on her face. We would especially like to thank Bobby and Jescinta Chambers with whom she lived and was taken care of during her last days. So we say with sadness in our hearts, we will miss her and always be thinking of her. Her smile will be missed very very much. She was loved by all. A celebration of her life will be September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Shane and Gina Coudare's home, 2109 El Capitan Way, Everett, WA 98208.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 28, 2019