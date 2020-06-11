Harbour Joe Harbour, 97, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020.
Joe was born March 9, 1923 in Sweetwater, TX. Joe lived in Texas and Montana, before settling in Everett in 1942. While stationed in Everett with the Navy in 1943, Joe met Ione and they were married May 18, 1944 in Everett, WA at Central Lutheran Church, where they remained active members for nearly 75 years.
Proudly serving our country in the United States Navy as well as the Coast Guard, Joe served in both World War II and the Korean conflict. Joe worked for Scott Paper company for over 40 years prior to finally retiring in 1984. Joe was a frequent and proud member of the Everett YMCA for over 30 years. At the age of 96, Joe still dropped into "The Y" for a morning workout 3 days per week.
Joe is survived by his daughter Joanne (Bill) Koehler, Stanwood, WA; son Jerry (Elda) Harbour, Trinidad, CO; grandchildren Bill Koehler of Snohomish, Jeff (Eva Borras) Koehler of Barcelona, Spain and Megan (Greg) Tyo of Marysville; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Isabelle and Addison Koehler; Alba and Maia Koehler Borras; Caden Tyo. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Ione Harbour; and grandson Chris Harbour. Joe was the last surviving of his 9 siblings.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and experienced his love and friendship.
A private committal service will be held with his family, a memorial will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Central Lutheran Church of Everett, the YMCA of Everett or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 11 to Jun. 9, 2020.