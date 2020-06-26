Joel Randall French, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Cedar Creek Memory Care, in Edmonds, Washington, from complications of COVID-19. Joel was born to loving parents on January 24, 1938, in Seattle, Washington.A true native of the Pacific Northwest, Joel moved with his family from Washington to Idaho, then to Oregon, where he graduated from Grant High School in Portland. He continued his education and graduated from the University of Oregon as a history major.Following university graduation, Joel enlisted in the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School, in Newport, Rhode Island. Once completed, Joel embarked on a military career proudly serving our country as the navigator on board the U.S.S. George Clymer. The Clymer was responsible for safely transporting Marines to and from Japan during the Vietnam War. Once Joel was stationed again stateside, fate would bring him together with one of his college friends, Mary Whitchurch; their friendship would ultimately blossom into a beautiful love story. Mary has many fond memories of their time together over dinner and dancing at the officer's club. They were married in 1964 at St. Bartholomew's Church, in Long Beach, California. Joel was honorably discharged from the Navy holding the rank of Lieutenant and embarked on a new chapter of his life with his family.As a civilian, Joel went to work for Shell Chemical, moving the family as far east as St. Louis. However, the family's desire to be back west became a reality when Joel entered into a six-month training program in San Francisco to become a stockbroker, while Mary remained in Long Beach raising their three children, Beth, Joel and Jason.Ultimately, Joel, Mary, and their three children called Everett, Washington home. During this time Joel began his career as a stockbroker, started two successful businesses, then returned to his passion in the financial industry, working as a stockbroker in Mount Vernon, until his retirement in 1999.Joel had many interests and passions outside of his profession, first and foremost his family and many close friends dating as far back as his college days. He loved to travel, New Zealand being a particular favorite destination. He enjoyed boating on Puget Sound; crabbing, fishing, and marveling at the wildlife. Joel loved animals of all kinds, especially throughout the years those four-legged members of his family. Joel enjoyed time bringing family and friends together for a good barbecue and a hearty cocktail or two. He even built a home on Orcas Island, using as many recycled pieces of wood as possible, and he took great pride in the fact that many of the windows in the house came from the old jail in Everett. An active individual, he enjoyed coaching, watching, and playing soccer, bicycle riding, and at 70 years old he and his daughter Beth, swam on a bet, from their home on Tulare Beach to Camano Island, 2.5 miles in very frigid water; a challenge they finished together. During his retirement years, Joel found volunteering at the Marysville Food Bank to be greatly rewarding, and on Wednesdays, he would drive into Everett to spend time with dear friends in a men's Bible study group; most times followed by breakfast out together.Joel leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Mary, having had a beautiful marriage just shy of 56 years, his three children and in-laws, Beth (Sam) Newland, Joel "Buzz" (Suzanne) French, Jason (Deanna) French; and his nine grandchildren, Michael, Kaley, Caroline, Morgan, Colman, Christopher, Tate, Makenzie, and Hudson, whom he took special love, pride and joy in. Joel is survived by his brother, Mike French, of Tacoma, Washington.He was preceded in death by his parents, Colman and Virginia French, his grandparents, his son-in-law, David Sirlin, and by his dear sister, Vickie. Throughout his life, Vickie's children, Roberto and Gabriella, have been a deep source of joy and love in Joel's and his family's lives. Joel leaves behind many friends in both the local community, as well as in California. He enjoyed the company of friends of all ages, and his friends enjoyed his kind, quiet, humble demeanor, keen sense of humor, and his respect for people, nature, and animals.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marysville Food Bank, in memory of Joel R. French, 4150 88th Street N.E., Marysville, Washington 98270. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. The family gathered in an intimate ceremony in a manner befitting Joel's love of the Pacific Northwest. A celebration of life for Joel's many friends and relatives will be held at a date as yet to be determined.We sadly say goodbye to Joel, but celebrate the beautiful life he led, his devotion to his family, and his caring attitude that saw no boundaries.January 24, 1938 - May 25, 2020