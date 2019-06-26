Joeseph E. "Mike" Hanegan Oct. 18, 1929-June 23, 2019 Born, with his twin sister "Pat", on the cusp of the Great Depression he became a student, Korean war veteran, college biology professor, IBM system analyst, demographer for the Seattle School District, small business owner, husband, sire of four children (Tom, Terry, Anna, Ryan), And Father to three more (Karen, Ellen, Micheal). His passions were Nature, his extended family and friends... and golf. His golf game got better the more he didn't play! He will be missed. A Celebration of life/ Memorial later this summer...probably at a golf course!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019