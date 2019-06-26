Joeseph "Mike" Hanegan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joeseph "Mike" Hanegan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joeseph E. "Mike" Hanegan Oct. 18, 1929-June 23, 2019 Born, with his twin sister "Pat", on the cusp of the Great Depression he became a student, Korean war veteran, college biology professor, IBM system analyst, demographer for the Seattle School District, small business owner, husband, sire of four children (Tom, Terry, Anna, Ryan), And Father to three more (Karen, Ellen, Micheal). His passions were Nature, his extended family and friends... and golf. His golf game got better the more he didn't play! He will be missed. A Celebration of life/ Memorial later this summer...probably at a golf course!
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.