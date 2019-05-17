Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Diamond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Diamond passed away early May 6, 2019 with his beloved niece, Charlene Diamond Johnson, at his side. John was born on March 17, 1932 in Everett, WA. He was welcomed by his parents, Louis and Florence Diamond and his big sister, Helen. Within a few minutes, the family was surprised by the arrival of John's identical twin brother, Gene! John was raised in the multicultural Riverside neighborhood of Everett. He graduated from Everett High in 1950 and joined the National Guard. He worked for Weyerhaeuser and later for Boeing, where he took great pride in being a union steward for IAM Local 751. He was a former member of Snohomish County Search and Rescue, the Jaycees, the Elks, the Knights of Columbus, and his beloved Greek organization, AHEPA. In 1953, John married Yvonne Sheriff and together, they had four children. In 1973, he married Frances Tillett and blended her four children into one big household. After 36 years of marriage, Fran passed in 2010. Much to John's astonishment, he found love again and in 2017, he married Beverly Durgin. John's enthusiasm for living was contagious! You could often find him surrounded by friends and strangers alike as he shared his seemingly improbable (but true!) stories from his life. He loved to make people laugh and could see humor in just about any situation! He enjoyed all kinds of music and was always singing, humming or whistling. He spent many mornings sitting on the patio of his Yuma home, drinking coffee, doing crossword puzzles and smoking a good cigar with his little Westie, Annie, by his side. He was intensely proud of his Greek heritage and often quoted his father's words, "We Greeks are great peoples". John is survived by his wife, Beverly; sister, Helen (Dan) Reynolds; children, Dawn Diamond (Phil Smith ), Mark (Sheri) Diamond, Michael (Sue) Diamond, Fran's children, Shelley Holm, Kevin (Raeleen) Tillett, Diane Tillett, Karen (Todd) Lubach, adopted son Jason Tillett, and Beverly's kids, Terri (Mark) Darrow, Patrick Durgin, and Nancy Durgin. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Gene; daughter, Nina Diamond Bovard, and his wife, Frances. Although he lived in the surrounding Everett area and in Yuma, AZ, the Riverside neighborhood was where he called home. A celebration of life is being planned for July, 2019. Message to [email protected] or 425-330-8605. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2019

