May 12, 1960 - Dec. 21, 2019 John was born on May 12, 1960 at Valley General Hospital in Monroe, WA to Michael George Trapp and Doris Ray Trapp (Christy). He died at home in South Seattle on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his wife and some of his family, after a two year battle with cancer. He is a graduate of Snohomish High School. He worked at the Post Office for 35 years. John is preceded in death by his grandparents, Oley and Oria Christy and Art and Lillian Trapp. John is survived by his mother, Doris Stubben; his wife of 15 years, Sharon; his three daughters: Crystal (three children), twins, Gillian (two children) and Morgan; step-daughter, Tiffany (two children); grand-daughter, McKenna who was living with John and Sharon. John is also survived by his siblings, Stephanie Trapp, Stephen Trapp (JeanMarie and their two children), Dianna Gleason (Butch and their two children); half-brother, Michael Trapp (one child); half-sister, Jane Shattuck (Ed and one child). He leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Hospice for their assistance. A special thank you from Sharon to Crystal for helping her the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cancer Treatment agencies of your choice. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



