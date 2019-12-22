Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John and Pam Balch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Two beautiful people in our family passed away within weeks of one another. Our family wanted to pay tribute to them and their lives by writing something to share the life that they shared and the legacy they leave behind. Pamela Marie Balch passed away on November 25, 2019 in Mukilteo, WA. Born on October 21st in 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to Mooneen and Martin Caulfield. Pamela was a precious, loving and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1975. She married her husband, John the following August. They made the decision to move across the country to Seattle in 1977 where they made their home and raised their children. Pam and John spent a lot of their time on the water, enjoying their friends and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Pam earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and went on to earn her Master's. She worked as a CPA until her children were born, when she began her best role of all, a mother. She later went back to Accounting after her children had grown. She loved reading and getting lost in a good book. Pam was the hostess with the most-est and enjoyed entertaining. She enjoyed scrapbooking and left behind beautiful scrapbooks that document all of the moments of their lives, they are cherished. Pam was a dedicated wife who cared for her husband and supported him to go for his dreams. She was an incredible mother and doting grand mother who loved those close to her with all she had. Pam had a love of Christmas and the joy of the season, she was notorious for her decorations. She is survived by her parents, Mooneen and Martin, two sisters, Cheryl and Kathy; her two children, Meg and Martin, son-in-law, Taani and her precious grandson, TJ. John Philip Balch passed away on December 13, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones in prayer and love. Born in Berea, Ohio on November 3rd in 1950 to Marguerite and Allen Balch. John was a giving, gracious and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He graduated Wilbur Wright High School in 1969 and he was class officer his senior year. His love affair with football began here and he was co-captain of his team his senior year. John enlisted in the Navy after graduation and spent four years in the service. The majority of his service was spent on the USS Mitscher based in Norfolk, VA. He married his beautiful wife and they moved to Seattle, WA together. When in Washington John joined the Coast Guard Reserves and loved every minute of it. John started his business, Oasis Inc. in 1981 and loved his job but even more than that, the people he worked with. He was a Knight of Columbus and extremely active in his parish, St. Thomas More. He loved his church and the community he created there for himself and his family. He was always there to give a helping hand or offer support however he could. He was a goofball who loved laughing and making jokes. John was a husband who loved his wife with all he had and saw her as his partner and best friend. He was a father who made sure his children always knew he loved them. He is survived by his sister, Mary Anne, his brother, Chuck; his two children, Meg and Martin, son-in-law, Taani and his little buddy, his grandson, TJ. Pam and John were kind hearted and brought joy to others. Their laughter and smiles will be something we hold dear forever. Until we meet again Mom and Dad, we love you always. You done did good guys. Funeral Mass for John Balch will be celebrated Monday December 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 6511 176th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA. Reception to follow in Dalton Hall at St. Thomas More School. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you share a story, a memory or a word of love from your time with Pam and John. In this time of missing their parents, Meg and Martin want nothing more than to remember all of the love, laughs, good times and impressions their parents made on the lives of others. Please share the love by emailing: [email protected] Donations can also be made for their precious grandson whom they loved dearly at: paypal.me/preciousangeltj Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

