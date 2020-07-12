1/1
John Bernhardt Norman
1949 - 2020
John was born in Arlington, WA to parents Julius and Thora Norman. He was of Norwegian descent, and that strong will carried him through during his entire life. When he was 6 months old, he became afflicted with Cerebral Palsy. During his early life, his mother was his fierce advocate. She made sure that he got education, although in the 1950's Special Education did not exist. He attended classes in the Everett School District, as well as in Arlington. What he didn't learn in school, he learned at home with his family. He participated in everything that his family did, and that experience carried him through his life. When he was 28, he moved into the new United Cerebral Palsy home in Seattle. There he had access to a lot of new programs, including Job Training. From that program, he was recruited by the law firm Preston, Gates. He began his job as a mail clerk in 1990 and retired from there in 2015, leaving many friends behind, as well as a job well done. John met Valerie Allegro at the UCP Center, and they were married on May 15, 1982. They just celebrated their 38th anniversary. They resided in their home under the care of Provail, a wonderful Non-Profit dedicated to disabled people. John was a member of Shoreline Community Church and Bridge Ministries. Preceding John in death were his parents, Julius and Thora Norman; his sister and her husband, Judith and Vernon Campbell; and his nephew, Steven Campbell. John is survived by his wife, Valerie, of the family home; his brother Harold and Marilyn of California; his sister Juanita and Scott, of Marysville; nephews and nieces Tom, Tammy, Jerry, Brian, Scott, Susan and Todd; as well as several great nephews and nieces, and also 6 great-greats. He also leaves many cousins. John will be buried in Arlington Cemetery next to his parents. A Memorial service will be held, hopefully, in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Provail, 12550 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133-8036, or a charity of your choice. May 20, 1949 - July 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
