1/1
John Blair Hoobler
1937 - 2020
John Blair Hoobler was born on January 13, 1937 and passed away on October 11, 2020. John retired from Boeing as a customer support engineer. As an employee of Boeing he loved to fly his plane. He also attended a noon-time bible study lead by Dan Hull and later by Art Snow and John Kutz. In addition to bible study, he was a regular attendee of Lake Stevens Calvary Chapel. John was born in Joplin, Missouri and raised in Oklahoma, but was an adopted Texan when he married a native 51 years ago. His two sons (Micah and Jason) grew up in Texas and Washington. He leaves behind, but will see them again in heaven, his wife Kibbie L. Hoobler, two sons Micah Robert Hoobler and Jason Lee Hoobler, one daughter in love Kellee Hoobler, and three grandchildren Derek Hoobler, Allanah Greer, and Rachel Hoobler. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. January 13, 1937 - October 11, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
