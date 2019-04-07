Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Overton. View Sign

John Overton (Johnny O) was born August 23, 1955 and passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sue Overton. He is survived by his sister, Claudia (Michael) and his brother, James Overton (Nancy and family). He also leaves behind a group of very close friends and coworkers who were like family to him. He also leaves behind his loving cat, Jake. Johnny attended View Ridge Elementary, South Junior and was a proud member of Everett High School Class of 1973 where he enjoyed class reunions and golfing with classmates. Through the years Johnny played men's and co-ed softball where he excelled as a 3rd baseman. He loved golf and was always up for a road trip. Johnny was a loyal friend who was always willing to help others. He was easy going and fun loving. He was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed his Thursday night music at the Everett waterfront and cherished his annual trips to Manson at Lake Chelan for his birthday celebration. Johnny had a long and adventurous career working in the pleasure boat industry, from the early 1980's until his passing. Johnny performed an array of valuable services on many boats. He applied his knowledge, experience, talent, and most importantly wisdom to his craft. John was an important crew member on many voyages up the inside passage from Puget Sound to British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. He was an integral part, and sometimes through perilous challenges, to make a safe and successful trip. Throughout his career in the boating industry John greatly enjoyed the beauty and wildness of the water, the islands, the mountains, and the wildlife that make up the inside passage coastline. Although John was never married or had any kids he did experience love in his life. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Johnny's favorite hangout-Soundview Bar and Grill, 1116 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA, Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1-5 p.m.



John Overton (Johnny O) was born August 23, 1955 and passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sue Overton. He is survived by his sister, Claudia (Michael) and his brother, James Overton (Nancy and family). He also leaves behind a group of very close friends and coworkers who were like family to him. He also leaves behind his loving cat, Jake. Johnny attended View Ridge Elementary, South Junior and was a proud member of Everett High School Class of 1973 where he enjoyed class reunions and golfing with classmates. Through the years Johnny played men's and co-ed softball where he excelled as a 3rd baseman. He loved golf and was always up for a road trip. Johnny was a loyal friend who was always willing to help others. He was easy going and fun loving. He was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed his Thursday night music at the Everett waterfront and cherished his annual trips to Manson at Lake Chelan for his birthday celebration. Johnny had a long and adventurous career working in the pleasure boat industry, from the early 1980's until his passing. Johnny performed an array of valuable services on many boats. He applied his knowledge, experience, talent, and most importantly wisdom to his craft. John was an important crew member on many voyages up the inside passage from Puget Sound to British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. He was an integral part, and sometimes through perilous challenges, to make a safe and successful trip. Throughout his career in the boating industry John greatly enjoyed the beauty and wildness of the water, the islands, the mountains, and the wildlife that make up the inside passage coastline. Although John was never married or had any kids he did experience love in his life. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Johnny's favorite hangout-Soundview Bar and Grill, 1116 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA, Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close