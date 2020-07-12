It is with great sadness that the family of John Richard Clifton, born February 19, 1947, announces his passing on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 73 years.



John leaves behind his sister, Leah Browning; her two daughters, Sandi Browning, and Judi Delvecchio; and her children, Ashley (Justin), Kaitlin, Alex; and great nephew Colton; his youngest sister, Marilyn Naylor (Brent); children, Tyson, Jesse (Sarah), Tara; and great nephew, Joshua. John will also be remembered by his step-sons, Richard Welch, Douglas Welch, Bryan (Rebekah) Welch, and Evan Welch. John was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Iola Clifton; wife, Delores Welch Clifton; and his sister, Rina Spain.



John served his country in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Burlington Northern Sante Fe for 43 years as a brakeman. John was best known for his love of opera, singing, old movies, and T.V. shows. He was a quiet man of routine, a good brother and we will miss him. Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetary, in Everett, Wa. on July 25, 2020 at 1pm. John Clifton In loving memory



