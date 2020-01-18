Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cusimano. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

John (Jack) Dominic Cusimano July 26, 1946 - January 7, 2020 John (Jack) Dominic Cusimano, 73 years of age, "The Father such as he is", penned the final chapter of his best-selling autobiography in Seattle during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after suffering his third and final stroke on January 5, 2020. Jack so loved things in flight -- airplanes, osprey, possible UFO's. Thus, with his daughters by his side and his loving wife, Jeri, holding his hand, it was Jack's time to put on his tinfoil hat one last time, spread his own wings and take flight. Jack, born in Seattle on July 26, 1946, was an only child, to Giacomo and Florence Cusimano. He grew up in the Greenlake neighborhood of Seattle and graduated in 1964 from Lincoln High School. Jack enlisted and dutifully served in the United States Navy as a cryptologic analyst from 1965 to 1971, stationed at the Naval Academy in Maryland and deployed to Edzell, Scotland. A proud Mensa scholar, Jack continued his education at ITT Technical, International Association of Crime Analysts, University of Washington , Shoreline Community College, Edmonds Community College and Central Washington University. His love and obsession for learning extended far beyond educational institutions, as his large personal library will attest. Most who knew Jack, knew him to be sitting in his favorite recliner in the living room of his Edmonds, WA home with the daily newspaper in hand and a thick stack of books at his side. The voracious reader he was, he didn't just casually flip through the pages, he immersed himself in the subjects that captured his interest. Everything from genealogy, history, military history, space, weather, science, the brain, writing, travel and cooking. Through books, our introverted Jack would socially come alive as he would graciously share his knowledge with the rest of us. When he wasn't reading, you'd find him on short walks with peanuts in his pockets, feeding and training the local crows, fattening up the neighborhood squirrels or slinging his camera bag over his shoulder in search of capturing the beauty around him. He enjoyed taking that camera bag to all the grandkids' sporting events and capturing their activities while cheering them on. Jack particularly enjoyed embracing his Italian heritage, blasting Italian opera and tenor music through the stereo while cooking up enough spaghetti to feed a small army. As he would say, "there is no such thing as too much garlic!" Once out of the Navy, Jack settled in the Seattle and Edmonds neighborhoods, spending his days employed in managerial roles with Airborne Express, Laidlaw Transit and Lynden Air Freight. Then his interest in computers and web design fueled his fire to start his own business, Tela Forma World Wide Web Design & Development. Prior to his retirement he enjoyed working with local law enforcement for the City of Everett, Snohomish County Sheriff and City of Bothell in their Public Affairs and Technology Units as a crime analyst. Upon retirement, Jack and Jeri enjoyed "turning left on Tuesdays" to take little jaunts around the beautiful Pacific Northwest they've always loved and admired. Some of his favorite places to visit were the Washington and Oregon coasts, LaConner, the Edmonds waterfront (in particular the Edmonds Marsh) and family property in Vernonia, OR. Jack is survived and forever loved unconditionally by his wife of 52 years, Jerylyn (Jeri) Cusimano, Edmonds, WA; also surviving him are daughter, Jina Cusimano, Lynnwood, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Deidre (Dede) and David Meyer, Lynnwood, WA; and daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kyle Clark, Kingston, WA. Jack will also be deeply missed by his eight grandchildren: Andrew (AJ) Falcon, John Meyer, Brady Falcon, Michaela Meyer, Keenan Clark, Dawson Clark, Ryan Meyer and Aimee Cusimano. Missing his table scraps will be his beloved dog, Dolly. At Jack's request, there will be no formal service. We ask that you remember him fondly when perusing your favorite bookstore, reading your local newspaper, enjoying a stroll through a flight museum, devouring a fantastic plate of spaghetti (with extra garlic) or simply admiring the beauty of a bird in flight. "Hear me, my chiefs! I am tired. My heart is sick and sad. From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever." -Chief Joseph Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

