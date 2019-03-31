Sept. 22, 1922 - March 11, 2019 Jack, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Edmonds, WA. He was born in Vancouver, B.C. He proudly served aboard a navel vessel during WW II with the Canadian Armed Services. Jack married "His Love", Norah Thomas in 1947 before emigrating to the US. They were married 70 years. They had three children, many grand and great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Jack enjoyed boating, fishing and camping with his family and friends. As well as loving to play crib, he enjoyed watching the Mariners. The family is very thankful for the loving care Jack and Norah received at "A Home for You".
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Daley (Jack) Fisher.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019