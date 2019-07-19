Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Dean Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of John Dean Hansen March 27, 1957 - June 28, 2019 John passed away quietly after a long battle with cancer on the 28th of June, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his daughter, Ashley Hansen; son, Joshua Hansen and wife, Sarah; and grandson, Tristan Melchior. John was born in Milton, WA to Warren and Nellie Hansen on March 27, 1957, and grew up in the Milton-Fife area with his nine brothers and sisters. John served his community as Fire Chief of the Milton Fire Department and later as a paramedic in the Auburn, WA area. He honorably held Eagle One status, serving two presidents, President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush, on their visits to the State of Washington. He retired from the paper supply industry to be with his family in June 2019.



