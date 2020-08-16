1/1
John Dyer
1945 - 2020
John Howard Dyer, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was called home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 at the age of 74. John, the youngest of three children to Chester and Erna (Werhahn) Dyer, was born on December 20, 1945 in Great Bend, Kansas. After graduating from Great Bend High School in 1963, he attended Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois. John attended the University of Kansas his sophomore year and returned to Olivet, where he finished his B.A. degree in Theology, with a minor in Science in 1968. In 1971, he and his family moved to the Pacific Northwest where they still reside.
John founded and operated his own industrial maintenance supply company, Dynacco Inc., located in Monroe, Washington for 37 years. He was known for his honesty and integrity not only in his business but also in his personal life. One of the highlights of John's career was in 1997 when his product Dyna-Wipes won Best of Show Washington during QVC's 50 in 50 Tour. For 11 years, John made multiple appearances on QVC selling his award-winning product.
John was a "bigger than life" man. He had a great laugh and loved to tell jokes to give people a smile. He loved God, his family, friends and his church. John was always friendly and positive, thinking of others before himself. This did not change when he was diagnosed with a rare form of ALS called Progressive Muscular Atrophy. He fought a long, courageous battle for over 13 years.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years Sharel, son John (Leigh),daughter Julie (Brian) Mainstone, grandsons Benjamin and Beauden Dyer, brother Donald (Anita), sister Joyce (Jim, deceased) Davis, sister Deborah (Chad) Issinghoff and nieces and nephews Lisa and Scott, Mike, Christopher, Linda, Sharon, Vicki and Steve.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in John's name to: ALS Association- Evergreen Chapter https://bit.ly/31gyvI1 and/or the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries Global Health Fund https://www.ncm.org/healthcare
Memorial Services will be held live streaming at www.lifekirkland.org on Saturday, September12 at 1:00 PM PST. For any guest book, comments,stories or pictures, please go to: john-h-dyer.forevermissed.com

December 20, 1945 - July 24, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
