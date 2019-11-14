Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 13, 1936 - Nov. 9, 2019 John Edward (Ed) Johnson passed away on November 9, 2019 just shy of his 83rd birthday. Ed was a first generation American, born November 13, 1936 in Jamestown, NY to Johan Rudolf Johansson and Stella El Sadie Anderson. He was an only child who grew up very dear to his parents, his many Swedish aunts and uncles and their children, his dear cousins. His family was rich in Swedish tradition, and big family parties with smorgasbords, sports, and lots of laughter were common. He graduated from Jamestown High School and Watson Manufacturing's engineering drafting program. He met the love of his life, Donna Jeanette Close, and married in 1957. They raised a son and two daughters, to whom they gave their absolute love and attention throughout the years. The family loved camping and traveling, visiting nearly every national monument, park, seashore, and cave east of the Mississippi. Ed was President of the Jamestown Little League and Cub Master of Scout Troop 15, always choosing to be involved in his kids' lives. He loved extended family and the big gatherings held on the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve. He loved his neighbors and the amazing kinship they formed while raising their kids, side by side, for so many years. Ed would often walk through the neighborhood, whistling as he went, to check on his buddies or help with a project. Ed was a lifelong member of Ingjald Lodge and often took his family to the Viking Lake Park on summer Sundays after church. As a member of Epworth Christ United Methodist, Ed made many lifelong friends and earned the nickname Fast Eddie while pitching for Epworth's softball team. Ed had a lifelong interest in his community and politics. He was elected to the Chautauqua County Legislature where he served Jamestown for several terms. He loved getting calls from constituents who needed help, most memorably from a distraught woman who needed her cat rescued from a tree. His friends, family, and colleagues all knew when he walked into a room, as his smile and warmth were soon followed by his attention to you, his engaging stories and the occasional joke. He loved life and was quick to take up conversation with strangers as if they were valued friends. Ed's career took him to Seattle, WA where he moved with wife, Donna in 1981. Their children all soon followed, as being together was a family priority. His work brought moves from Seattle to New Orleans to Baltimore. He settled back in Everett, WA in 1993 while working for Turnbull Industries. He soon made friends with his many neighbors, and always offered to mow a lawn or watch a home when they were away. The neighborhood dogs would tug on their leashes as they passed his house, as Ed would always run out with treats. Ed and Donna loved their adopted baseball team, the Seattle Mariners, and attended many games each season. They also explored all over the West in the US and Canada. Their most special travel was to spend time with his family in Sweden. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Donna; his children, Laurie, Dan and Cindy; daughter-in-law, Cindy; son-in-law, David; and grandchildren, Josh, Derek, Carly Jane, and Axel Edward. Celebrations of Ed's life will be planned for Everett, WA and Jamestown, NY after the new year. In lieu of memorials, please hold your family and friends dear, and smile at a stranger who just might need your kindness. That was the world Ed lived in, and that is the world he leaves behind to his proud wife, children, and many loved ones near and far.





Nov. 13, 1936 - Nov. 9, 2019 John Edward (Ed) Johnson passed away on November 9, 2019 just shy of his 83rd birthday. Ed was a first generation American, born November 13, 1936 in Jamestown, NY to Johan Rudolf Johansson and Stella El Sadie Anderson. He was an only child who grew up very dear to his parents, his many Swedish aunts and uncles and their children, his dear cousins. His family was rich in Swedish tradition, and big family parties with smorgasbords, sports, and lots of laughter were common. He graduated from Jamestown High School and Watson Manufacturing's engineering drafting program. He met the love of his life, Donna Jeanette Close, and married in 1957. They raised a son and two daughters, to whom they gave their absolute love and attention throughout the years. The family loved camping and traveling, visiting nearly every national monument, park, seashore, and cave east of the Mississippi. Ed was President of the Jamestown Little League and Cub Master of Scout Troop 15, always choosing to be involved in his kids' lives. He loved extended family and the big gatherings held on the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve. He loved his neighbors and the amazing kinship they formed while raising their kids, side by side, for so many years. Ed would often walk through the neighborhood, whistling as he went, to check on his buddies or help with a project. Ed was a lifelong member of Ingjald Lodge and often took his family to the Viking Lake Park on summer Sundays after church. As a member of Epworth Christ United Methodist, Ed made many lifelong friends and earned the nickname Fast Eddie while pitching for Epworth's softball team. Ed had a lifelong interest in his community and politics. He was elected to the Chautauqua County Legislature where he served Jamestown for several terms. He loved getting calls from constituents who needed help, most memorably from a distraught woman who needed her cat rescued from a tree. His friends, family, and colleagues all knew when he walked into a room, as his smile and warmth were soon followed by his attention to you, his engaging stories and the occasional joke. He loved life and was quick to take up conversation with strangers as if they were valued friends. Ed's career took him to Seattle, WA where he moved with wife, Donna in 1981. Their children all soon followed, as being together was a family priority. His work brought moves from Seattle to New Orleans to Baltimore. He settled back in Everett, WA in 1993 while working for Turnbull Industries. He soon made friends with his many neighbors, and always offered to mow a lawn or watch a home when they were away. The neighborhood dogs would tug on their leashes as they passed his house, as Ed would always run out with treats. Ed and Donna loved their adopted baseball team, the Seattle Mariners, and attended many games each season. They also explored all over the West in the US and Canada. Their most special travel was to spend time with his family in Sweden. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Donna; his children, Laurie, Dan and Cindy; daughter-in-law, Cindy; son-in-law, David; and grandchildren, Josh, Derek, Carly Jane, and Axel Edward. Celebrations of Ed's life will be planned for Everett, WA and Jamestown, NY after the new year. In lieu of memorials, please hold your family and friends dear, and smile at a stranger who just might need your kindness. That was the world Ed lived in, and that is the world he leaves behind to his proud wife, children, and many loved ones near and far. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close