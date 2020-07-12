We are but on a pilgrimage here on earth. John has been called home to glory by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Brimfield, MA. and died in Marysville, WA at the age of 98.He leaves his daughters, Charisse Collins and Charlene Lodholz; his son, Brian Collins; grandsons John Lodholz and his wife Jennifer and Nicholas Lodholz; many nieces and nephews as well as several cousins.He was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve, of over 67 years; his parents, a sister and 4 brothers.Memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that remembrances be made to the Memorial Fund at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7214 51st St., Marysville, WA 98270 or to the Providence Hospice & Home Care of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Everett, WA 98201.God be with you until we meet again... January 17, 1922 - June 25, 2020