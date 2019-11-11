Send Flowers Obituary

In Honor of John F. Hinchcliffe March 13, 1922 - July 3, 2001 Dad, Honoring you this Veterans day and everyday… When duty called, you answered Without hesitation or fear. You didn't ask what it would cost you You just saw a need, that was clear. A need to defend your country No matter what anyone else thought. So, you headed off to a far away land And there you stood and fought. You fought for our freedom Our right to rule ourselves here Not to be threatened by some foreign nation Trying to erase the beliefs we hold dear. I want you to know you are a hero in my eyes And I hope he's one in your eyes too He would have given his life To guarantee that freedom for you. As the eagle flies, your legacy lives on. Miss and love you, Joanie

In Honor of John F. Hinchcliffe March 13, 1922 - July 3, 2001 Dad, Honoring you this Veterans day and everyday… When duty called, you answered Without hesitation or fear. You didn't ask what it would cost you You just saw a need, that was clear. A need to defend your country No matter what anyone else thought. So, you headed off to a far away land And there you stood and fought. You fought for our freedom Our right to rule ourselves here Not to be threatened by some foreign nation Trying to erase the beliefs we hold dear. I want you to know you are a hero in my eyes And I hope he's one in your eyes too He would have given his life To guarantee that freedom for you. As the eagle flies, your legacy lives on. Miss and love you, Joanie Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close