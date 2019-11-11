In Honor of John F. Hinchcliffe March 13, 1922 - July 3, 2001 Dad, Honoring you this Veterans day and everyday… When duty called, you answered Without hesitation or fear. You didn't ask what it would cost you You just saw a need, that was clear. A need to defend your country No matter what anyone else thought. So, you headed off to a far away land And there you stood and fought. You fought for our freedom Our right to rule ourselves here Not to be threatened by some foreign nation Trying to erase the beliefs we hold dear. I want you to know you are a hero in my eyes And I hope he's one in your eyes too He would have given his life To guarantee that freedom for you. As the eagle flies, your legacy lives on. Miss and love you, Joanie
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 11, 2019