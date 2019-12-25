Send Flowers Obituary

Honoring John and Gisela Hinchcliffe on this Christmas Day… There will be some sadness and tears When I wake up today For another Christmas without you both How I wish heaven was just a mile away. I wish Mom and Dad could spread their wings So, they'd fly back and share all that Christmas brings. Just as they did when they were here, Laughing, joking and memories made that are so dear. As we sit around the Christmas tree My emotions run wild from happy to sad Gifts for all, gifts for me But none of them will say Mom or Dad. As the grandkids rip their presents open And scatter them around I'll play my Christmas music I love Oh, that beautiful sound. Miles is 8 and Miller will turn 4 in March And Kinsley and Layne are now a little over a year. They are all such a blessing and a bundle of cheer. And spoken like true grandparents that we are, They are smarter than others' – by far! I'm thankful that we have so much love and our blessings are many. But I would gladly give every material thing I own To have another Christmas with you both at home. Merry Christmas to all our special angels above. And a very special merry Christmas, Mom & Dad. I'm sending all my love, Joanie As the eagle flies your legacy lives on.

Honoring John and Gisela Hinchcliffe on this Christmas Day… There will be some sadness and tears When I wake up today For another Christmas without you both How I wish heaven was just a mile away. I wish Mom and Dad could spread their wings So, they'd fly back and share all that Christmas brings. Just as they did when they were here, Laughing, joking and memories made that are so dear. As we sit around the Christmas tree My emotions run wild from happy to sad Gifts for all, gifts for me But none of them will say Mom or Dad. As the grandkids rip their presents open And scatter them around I'll play my Christmas music I love Oh, that beautiful sound. Miles is 8 and Miller will turn 4 in March And Kinsley and Layne are now a little over a year. They are all such a blessing and a bundle of cheer. And spoken like true grandparents that we are, They are smarter than others' – by far! I'm thankful that we have so much love and our blessings are many. But I would gladly give every material thing I own To have another Christmas with you both at home. Merry Christmas to all our special angels above. And a very special merry Christmas, Mom & Dad. I'm sending all my love, Joanie As the eagle flies your legacy lives on. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close