March 13, 1922 - July 3, 2001 Dad, I know you're watching, I know you're looking down. Your birthday is today, And it's hard to believe you're not around. You always liked your birthday, You were like a kid inside, And remembering those fun times, Helps keep your memory alive. I know that Mom is with you, And you both can see, How much you mean to all of us, And how much you mean to me! So Happy Birthday Dad! I'll be OK, Because I carry you with me, every single day. So watch over us, as I know you do And always remember, how much I love you. As the eagle flies, your legacy lives on. Honoring you today and every day. Love you, Joanie Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2020

