In Honor of John F. Hinchcliffe March 13, 1922 - July 3, 2001 In celebration of your life, as a courageous, young soldier who led his infantry platoon in the 1st wave on Omaha Beach at Normandy, France, D-Day June 6, 1994. A toast of Calvados to you and your buddies of the 1st Platoon, "A" Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) and all other veterans! And as the eagle flies, your legacy lives on. I Love you, Joanie Remember June 14, 2020 is Flag Day. Please display with pride.



