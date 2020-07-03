March 13, 1922



July 3, 2001



Dad, I miss you so. Even after nearly two decades. I just can't let go. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. I miss your laugh. But I feel you in the distance.



It helps me to write you poems. That way I don't feel so all alone. I write stories about your life. The good times, the struggles, The war and strife.



From family to strangers, Their lives you've inspired. Expressing how much You're loved and admired.



Take care of mom and yourself too. We all miss you. But no one misses you more, Than I do.



As the eagle flies, your legacy lives on.



Love you, Joanie



John F. Hinchcliffe



