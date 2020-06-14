John Foudray
1928 - 2020
Foudray John Merle Foudray went to join the Lord on Monday evening. We know he is out of pain and happy and to enjoy being rejoined with his beloved daughter Connie and companion Howdy. We all miss him terribly but take solace knowing he is in God's arms, young and strong again. Someone recently described him as a "gentle giant" of a man and we agree.

John was in the Airforce and then for 43 years in the aircraft industry with Boeing.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Doris; his children: Becky, John and Beth; he was preceded in death by their daughter Connie. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Eryn Williams, Burt Rosevear (Stephanie), John Rosevear (Lynne), Troy Rosevear (Kristen), Kariann Bender (Richard), Sean Foudray and Alan Foudray. In addition he leaves 9 beautiful great-grandchildren. We all love him so much. John Merle will forever be in our hearts.

Unfortunately because of the virus concerns we are unable to have the traditional memorial tribute for him. April 27, 1928 - June 2, 2020



