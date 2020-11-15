On October 3, 2020 John passed away at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington after a tragic and unexpected accident.

John was born in Seattle to John Francis Dore III and Elizabeth Kernan Dore. He graduated Garfield High School in 1968 and then attended the University of Victoria.

A big part of John's life was commercial fishing in Alaska. John was a Commercial Set Net Fisherman since 1972, in the Egegik District of Bristol Bay. Not surprisingly he and his fellow fishers developed lifelong friendships. He will be greatly missed on the beach.

John was a fantastic carpenter, mechanic, a true jack of all trades. He loved boating, sailing, gardening, reading a good book and a sensational dance partner. Like his father, John was a captivating storyteller that could have you laughing for hours.

But most importantly John loved spending time with family friends and enjoyed many traditions. One of John's favorite annual traditions was taking family, mostly nieces and nephews, out cruising the San Juans on the family sailboat, the Crusader.

John was a gracious and generous son, brother, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He was always there to help everyone.

We will miss John with all our hearts, but know he is now resting in peace with his mom, dad and brother Tucker.

John is survived by his partner Cass, twelve sisters and brothers and their extended families.

No service is planned. Remembrances can be made to the Alaska Wild Salmon Fund or the Bristol Bay Defense Fund.

March 2, 1950 - October 3, 2020