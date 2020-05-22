John Garfield Schoales quietly passed away at his home on May 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Son to June Latreille, father to James Smith, Jasen Schoales, Jon Kettells and brother to Charlene Salud & Sharri Humphryes. John worked as a commercial driver where he retired from National Barricade. He is also survived by nine grandchildren. In coming days, those who knew and loved John are welcome to visit his online memorial at: www.asacredmoment.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 22, 2020.