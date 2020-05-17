Age 80 of Everett Wa. passed away on May 8, 2020 in the loving arms of his wife Jeanne and daughter Mona Lisa. Born in Everett WA to Abe and Ada Estie. Graduated from EHS. 1958 joined the USN. 1958-63 YNSN served aboard the USS Black. He raised and raced pigeons as a young man into his adulthood and was very knowledgeable on many birds and could make precise calls of their species. A proud Boy Scout and a scout rep for many years, as an adult. Life member of Everett Elks Lodge #479 holding many positions excelling to Exalted Ruler two terms WA State Exalted Ruler of the Year and Elk of the year of which he was most honored also Normana, FRA. 170, Legion Post #6, Redmen, and Eagles Aerie #13 all of where he made many lasting friendships. He loved the sport of golf where he met his wife Jeanne. They enjoyed many years on the turf, he successfully owned Estie Sports and Leisure and was a sporting rep for AMF Voit and Ram Golf where his knowledge and love of the sport earned him many prestigious honors and awards. He was well known for his perfected calligraphy and penmanship. Preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Ada Estie; and his first son, John Wayne Estie. Survived by his wife Jeanne; daughter, Mona Lisa Birch (Steve) of California; son, Kirk Douglas Estie of Arizona; step children, Kenda S. Foxe, Justin S. Foxe (Tami) and Norman Olsen; his former wife, Della Yue(Christopher); six grand children; and six great grand children. Special Thank you to Dr. Emily Savage and staff for many years of exceptional care, to his good friend Dave Hoidal of AZ, for his continued love and support. No service at his request. Donations to your favorite charity of choice. "LET ME GO HOME"
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.