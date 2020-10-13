John W. Gerike of Mill Creek, Washington passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, following a brief battle with cancer. John was born in Missoula, Montana on October 12, 1930 to John and Fern Gerike.

John graduated from Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Montana in 1949. He attended the University of Montana (Missoula) and received a Bachelor of Arts degree, graduating in 1959.

John married Jacquelyn J. Coulter on August 15, 1959 in Hamilton, Montana. In 1961 they moved to Seattle, Washington where John began a 40 year career at The Boeing Company. After retiring in 1995, John enjoyed working on his classic cars and flying his 1945 Cessna 140A. His love of airplanes and aviation was known by everyone around him. There are many people who will miss his kind heart and generous spirit.

John will be dearly missed by his family; daughter Judy (Darren) McCorkle, two sons; John Gerike and Jay (Jason) Gerike; two grandsons: Matt (Chantelle) McCorkle and Brian McCorkle; Sister Doris Robb and many other close friends.

A memorial service will be held when conditions allow a gathering to sufficiently celebrate John's life.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Everett Providence Colby Medical Center and Hospice Care for their dedication and compassion.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Everett; 3711 Smith Ave, Everett, WA 98201

October 12, 1930 - September 11, 2020