John Howard Olds August 22, 1953 - April 13, 2019 John Olds passed away on April 13, 2019 after several years of battling the complications of Diabetes. John was born on August 22, 1953 at St. Anne Hospital in Juneau, AK. Alaska was still a territory when he was born there to Conrad Howard Olds Jr. and Betty Jean Olds (Connell). John was born on his mother's 20th birthday and they had a special bond throughout their lives. John would do anything for his mom. John served his country in the Marines (joining at age 17) and later the Army. He had many great experiences while in the Military. John attended Meadowdale High School and completed his high school diploma while serving in the Marines. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life and these jobs transferred him to other states such as Iowa, Missouri, California, North Carolina and Massachusetts. He finally settled in the Lynnwood area living with his sister. John is survived by his children, Shawntel Breakiron and Christopher Olds; grandchildren, Sophia and Andrew. He is also survived by sisters and brothers: Nancy Olds, Dianna Butcher (Donald), Kathy Baker, Kacey Kemp (Rick), Herbert Connell (Rosa) and Curtis Connell (Mary). He is also survived by his step father Harold Connell. John's numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews are each left with special memories of their times together over the years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Betty Olds (Connell), his brother, Gregory Olds, grandparents, and other family members. A celebration of his life will be held in August 2019 at his sister's house in Lynnwood.



