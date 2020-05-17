Dec. 12, 1929 - April 30, 2020 John Henderson, 90, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Ontario, Oregon on December 12, 1929. John graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, WA and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business from the University of Washington. After receiving his degree, John joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. Throughout his life, he enjoyed skiing, boating and RV travel and made many friends wherever he went. John is survived by his daughter, Pam Sanden; son, Duane (Connie) Henderson; and step-daughter, Kimberly Gephardt. He has six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Shirley; son, Dean; and his second wife of 30 years, Carolyn. A private family internment will take place in June at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett, WA.