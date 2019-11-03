Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Teerink. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jan. 13, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2019 Proud Owner of 211 Billiards Club in Seattle John H. Teerink was born January 13, 1940 in Aurelia, IA, to his loving parents, Gwendalyn and Henry Teerink. John, 79, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. He resided with his wife, Betty Teerink of 56 years, in Marysville, WA. John was a loving father to his children, Teresa Borchgrevink (Steve), Maria Barnett, and Thomas Williams; his grandchildren, Billy-John Wyss, Johnny Williams, Steven Borchgrevink, and Brittney Joseph (Alan). He enjoyed and looked forward to, visiting with his great-grandchildren, Jalyn, Hailey, Logan, Layton, and Kinsley. He loved them all endlessly. John and Betty were snowbirds to Mesa, AZ for 25 years, where they enjoyed living on the 8th hole of Apache Wells Golf Course. John bought the 211 Billiards Club in 1971, located at 211 Union Street. The Club was moved the summer of 1987 to Belltown. The doors opened for the final time on December 23, 2000. Playing billiards was John's passion. He was a member of the Tacoma Elk Club, where he enjoyed playing in many tournaments. John finished in the top 10 nationwide, four times. John always had a positive attitude and a smile, even at the end, when asked how he was doing, his reply was "Just Wonderful." John's final resting spot will be at the Arlington Cemetery with a private family ceremony. There will be a Celebration of John's Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ken Baxter Community Center in Marysville. If you have any 211 memorabilia, please wear in honor and loving memory, of John.



Jan. 13, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2019 Proud Owner of 211 Billiards Club in Seattle John H. Teerink was born January 13, 1940 in Aurelia, IA, to his loving parents, Gwendalyn and Henry Teerink. John, 79, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. He resided with his wife, Betty Teerink of 56 years, in Marysville, WA. John was a loving father to his children, Teresa Borchgrevink (Steve), Maria Barnett, and Thomas Williams; his grandchildren, Billy-John Wyss, Johnny Williams, Steven Borchgrevink, and Brittney Joseph (Alan). He enjoyed and looked forward to, visiting with his great-grandchildren, Jalyn, Hailey, Logan, Layton, and Kinsley. He loved them all endlessly. John and Betty were snowbirds to Mesa, AZ for 25 years, where they enjoyed living on the 8th hole of Apache Wells Golf Course. John bought the 211 Billiards Club in 1971, located at 211 Union Street. The Club was moved the summer of 1987 to Belltown. The doors opened for the final time on December 23, 2000. Playing billiards was John's passion. He was a member of the Tacoma Elk Club, where he enjoyed playing in many tournaments. John finished in the top 10 nationwide, four times. John always had a positive attitude and a smile, even at the end, when asked how he was doing, his reply was "Just Wonderful." John's final resting spot will be at the Arlington Cemetery with a private family ceremony. There will be a Celebration of John's Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ken Baxter Community Center in Marysville. If you have any 211 memorabilia, please wear in honor and loving memory, of John. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close