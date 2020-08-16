John Hubert Vicklund passed away on July 19th, 2020 of a heart attack while vacationing at Lake Chelan, WA. John was born in Aberdeen, WA on February 20, 1946 to Hubert and Zelma Vicklund. In 1983 he married Shirley and raised three children in Edmonds, WA. He served his community in many different ways. John had a long career in human resources starting at ELDEC corporation and leading to his position as CEO of Impact Washington before his retirement.John is survived by Shirley; his three girls Kimberly Cavanaugh (Matt), Amanda Hansen (Andrew), and Johanna Welsh (Zach); and two grandchildren. See www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com
for complete obituary. Contributions in memory of John Vicklund may be made to the scholarship funds of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, the University of Washington Alumni Association, or The Nature Conservancy. February 20, 1946 - July 19, 2020