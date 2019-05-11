Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John G. Johnston April 8, 1923 - May 6, 2019 John was born in Watertown, South Dakota and spent most of his childhood farming with his brother and grandparents. He joined the Navy months before Pearl Harbor and served for the next 20 years, at which point he was honorably discharged and moved into private industry. John and his first wife, Shirley spent over 50 years together and are survived by five children (Susan, Valerie, John, Scott, and April), 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Marnie Gentle, his wife for over a decade, and two stepchildren – Jeff and Dixie. John saw the best in everyone and loved to help others whenever able. He was also an avid gardener and had a gift with animals and babies. His funeral, with reception to follow, will be held on June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 4312 84th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270.



