Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. James Cathedral 804 9th Avenue Seattle , WA

1939-2020 John Joly passed away March 1, 2020. Born in Detroit in 1939, he was the second-youngest of eight children of Louis and Gertrude Joly. He spent most of his life in the newspaper business, a career that began with a Detroit News paper route. After high school, he followed his father's footsteps and became a union printer and learned to operate a Linotype machine. His newspaper and college career was interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in France. Thanks to the GI Bill, he earned a B.A. in Journalism at the University of Detroit where he wrote features and a weekly humor column, "Ham on Wry" for the Varsity News. While there, he worked as a printer and then as a copywriter in the Detroit Free Press promotion department. After a short stint as a weekly newspaper publisher in Western Michigan, he began a 10-year career in marketing at The Miami Herald. In 1976, John became the marketing director of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and a corporate marketing consultant for Hearst and other newspaper groups. John was a member of Seattle Rotary, the Washington Athletic Club and was an active supporter of school literacy programs, Snohomish County American Red Cross and Seattle United Way. He was president of City Club and Marketing Communications Executives Club. He met his wife Judy Vielhaber, a nurse, in Ann Arbor. They were married 52 years and have three children, Jennifer (Jason Hellberg), Jim (Whitney) and Janine (Peter Dykstra) and five delightful grandchildren: Lucas, Matthew and Patrick Hellberg, and Ruby and Adam Dykstra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of John on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Avenue, Seattle 98104. Remembrances may be made to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, 100 23rd Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144. Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at:



