It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of John Joseph Papp Jr. A loving father, partner and friend passed away at the age of 67. John was born on Monday, November 10, 1952 in Huntington Park, California to his mother Gloria Papp and father John Papp Sr. He was raised by his mother Gloria in Long Beach, CA. He was the fourth child in a family of eight children: Valerie, Cindy, Cheri, John, Jorjanne, Robin, Randy and Staci. At the age of 18, John moved to Washington with a group of seven friends. Shortly after, he met Dianne, they raised his daughter and first child, Sarah. Years later he married Linda and they raised his son, Adam. John has three wonderful granddaughters, Grace, Emma and Stella that he loved very much. Years later he met the love of his life, Norma. They lived happily together in Sultan, Washington. John spent over 30 years working as a construction specialist. After years of hard work he was able to enjoy his retirement. He loved to fish and went daily. You would often catch him fishing for steelhead at the Sultan River. He has met many who are lucky to be able to call him a friend. He was a very outgoing and social man. He always made others laugh wherever he went. He loved getting together with his daughter, granddaughters and son whenever possible. Many great holidays and celebrations were enjoyed with Norma and his family by his side. John is survived by his partner, Norma Cook; his two children, Sarah Burrington and Adam Papp; and his granddaughters, Grace, Emma and Stella Lochmann. He also has family members in California and Oregon. A celebration of life will be held in Sultan, WA. Date is TBD due to COVID restrictions at this time. Friends and family will announce the date once finalized. All are encouraged to attend.