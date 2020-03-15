Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Koons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John William "Bill" Koons Dec. 20, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2020 Our beloved father, grandpa and brother passed away on February 26, 2020, at 85 years old. He was the middle son of Frank and Sylvia Koons, born on December 20, 1934, in Portland, OR. Bill grew up in the Greenlake area of Seattle, WA, and attended Lincoln High School. He attended the UW, CWU, and BYU, was a member of the Army Reserves and a driver for Metro Transit for 25 years. He married the love of his life, Anne H. Jensen, on November 4, 1961 and they spent 50 years together. He lived in the same house for 54 years and was the father of four daughters. He will be remembered for many things, only a few of which are his love, generosity, and care for his family, sense of humor, and many lifelong friendships. We praise God that before he passed, Dad declared, "Jesus, my time is up." Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents, Frank L. Koons and Sylvia Ernstrom; stepmother, Dorothy Koons; and brother, Gene Koons. He is survived by his four daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy Rainey (Chris), Tiffany Anderson (Tal), Melanie Johnson (Jeff) and Natalie Viveiros (Alex); his brother and sister-in-law, Jim Koons (Julie)' sister-in-law, Kathleen Koons; and his 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Please read more of Bill's life story at



A Celebration of Life has been indefinitely postponed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's honor to either: The Gary J. Johnson Lymphoma Fund https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ or The Kabubbu Parent's School in Uganda, East Africa, by sending a check to North Creek Presbyterian Church. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020

