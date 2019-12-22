Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lamey. View Sign Service Information Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home 508 N 36TH ST SEATTLE , WA 98103-8614 (206)-632-0100 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John (Jack) Ritchie Lamey Sept. 6, 1939 - Dec. 15, 2019 Jack passed away early in the morning on December 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. His departure was peaceful after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born in Everett, WA to Dr. Walter and Olive Lamey. Growing up with his sister, Gay, in Everett and on Mission Beach in the summers, he was proud to be an Everett High Seagull and required his children and grandchildren to learn the fight song as a rite of passage. His father introduced him to the game of golf at the age of 10, which became a lifelong passion. His natural talent and hard work earned him the Washington State Junior Championship title and set the stage for an esteemed golf career. During his high school tenure, the Everett High golf team was undefeated. Jack went on to earn a full athletic scholarship to Stanford University where he was named to the All-American Golf Team. During his junior year, he transferred to the University of Washington to continue his pre-med studies and was part of the Husky team that won the Pac-8 title in 1961. At age 6, Jack declared that he wanted to be a doctor when he grew up and accomplished his goal by graduating from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1965. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology at Seattle Women's Clinic and Swedish Hospital for 30 years, and loved his patients and partners. At his retirement party in 2000, his nurses estimated that he delivered around 5,000 babies! After retiring from medicine, Jack picked up his golf game in earnest. The long list of his accomplishments includes competing in the Washington State Senior Open, Northwest Pro-Am, Hudson Cup Senior Amateur Team (nine times), and winning the Hudson Cup Bill Eggers Award for Outstanding Senior Amateur player. He was very active with the PNGA where he served as President of the Board of Directors. On December 10, 2019, the PNGA honored Jack by naming the PNGA Cup Tournament (which he founded in 2006) the PNGA Lamey Cup. Jack was able to receive this information and was humbled by the news. Jack spent nearly 40 years as a member of Seattle Golf Club where he was president during the Club's centennial celebration, won the Men's Championship five times, the Senior Men's Champion five times and the Super Senior Men's Champion twice. He was also a member of The Plantation in Indio, CA where he won Senior and Super Senior Championships. Community and friends were very important to Jack. He was a Past Board Member of Big Brothers of Seattle and Past President of Northwest Forum. He enjoyed many years of comradery and competitive basketball at the Washington Athletic Club. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and maintained close bonds with his Phi Delta brothers all his life. Jack was particularly proud of his association with the University of Washington Golf Team and was on their Advisory Board until his health prevented him from serving. But, the most important thing to him by far was his family. He and his wife, Yvonne loved spending time with their large and crazy family. Jack loved everyone fiercely and unconditionally and he traveled near and far to watch his grandkids compete and perform. Whether it was soccer, basketball, lacrosse, theater or mock trial, Papa was there. Jack is survived by his wife, Yvonne Philippi Lamey; his sister, Gay Steere; his children, Lisa Stewart, Heidi Lamey, Michael Lamey (Stephanie), Jason Lamey, Laura Lamey (Eric Mayers); and his stepchildren, Mary Simpson (Kris) and Taylor Everett and Paige Porter. Jack was so proud of his 10 grandchildren, Abby, Jack, Joe and Kate Stewart, Kellen and MacKenzie Lamey, Connor and Audrey Lamey, Jacob Simpson and Magnolia Mayers. His parents, Dr. Walter and Olive Lamey; and Becky Shaw Lamey and Diane Swett Lamey preceded him in death. He will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace, Papa. A Celebration of Life will be held in late January with further details forthcoming. Remembrances may be made to Husky Golf at the University of Washington.



