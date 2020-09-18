On August 19, 2020, after fighting through several health issues over a number of years, John Robinson passed away at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra, as well as a large blended family: Daughters-Laura Robinson, Virginia Dillman (Craig), Jacklyn Sheehan (Al), Nicole Brick (Jason), and Jolene Martin. Sons-Rolland Robinson and Chris Meemken (Sally). John had 18 beautiful grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Born in Seattle, John spent most of his life in Washington state. He had a variety of different jobs, including helicopter snow surveyor, construction heavy machinery operator, police sergeant for Lake Forest Park, owner of his own construction company (R&R Trucking), and lot manager at Bickford Motors.

Not only was John a hard worker, he also played hard. He enjoyed boat racing (including participating in the early hydroplane races), flying airplanes, sky-diving, motorcycling, fishing and hunting.

He will be truly missed by his family.

No public services will be held per John's request.

September 28, 1930 - August 19, 2020