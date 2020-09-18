1/1
John Louis Robinson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On August 19, 2020, after fighting through several health issues over a number of years, John Robinson passed away at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra, as well as a large blended family: Daughters-Laura Robinson, Virginia Dillman (Craig), Jacklyn Sheehan (Al), Nicole Brick (Jason), and Jolene Martin. Sons-Rolland Robinson and Chris Meemken (Sally). John had 18 beautiful grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Born in Seattle, John spent most of his life in Washington state. He had a variety of different jobs, including helicopter snow surveyor, construction heavy machinery operator, police sergeant for Lake Forest Park, owner of his own construction company (R&R Trucking), and lot manager at Bickford Motors.

Not only was John a hard worker, he also played hard. He enjoyed boat racing (including participating in the early hydroplane races), flying airplanes, sky-diving, motorcycling, fishing and hunting.

He will be truly missed by his family.

No public services will be held per John's request.

September 28, 1930 - August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved