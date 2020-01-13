Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Rice, 79, formerly of Edmonds, WA, died with his family by his side in San Rafael, CA, on December 26, 2019. The son of John and Marion (Wallace) Rice, he was born on January 22, 1940, in Angels Camp, CA, and grew up in Beach, ND and Yakima, WA. He moved to Tacoma, WA, and graduated from Stadium High School. He attended the University of Chicago for three years and also served in the National Guard. He began his career at Thrifty Drugs in Tacoma. Later he was a store manager for Pay 'n Save in Ballard, Lynnwood, and Bear Creek in Redmond, WA. On April 7, 1962, he married Patricia McElliott in Tacoma. In December 1974, they moved from Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood to the Westgate area of Edmonds. Their children graduated from Woodway High School, and Patricia worked as an educational assistant and K-6 child care coordinator at Maplewood and Madrona K-8. In 2006 the couple retired and left Edmonds to travel the country in their trailer; they lived in the Reno area for several years and finally moved to San Rafael to live with their daughter. John loved to play baseball and basketball. In the early 60s, he pitched for the Tacoma Woodworth Contractors. John was a coach in youth basketball and baseball leagues in the Edmonds area. He later played softball in senior leagues in Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds, and Seattle as an outfielder for Jeff's Auto and other teams. John was also a lover of the outdoors; he was a hunter, a hiker, a biker, a camper, and a gold prospector. As a fishing guide, he once took baseball great Ted Williams fishing on the Skagit River. John is survived by wife, Pat (McElliott); daughter, Glenna, son, J. C., and five grandchildren (Aiden, Soairse, Roisin, Arrow, and Otto). No service is planned. Remembrances, Pat Rice, (425) 218-3002.



