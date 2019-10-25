Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Thorsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick Thorsen Uffda! After 91 years, John P. Thorsen died on October 20, 2019. Aside from the past two years in a memory care facility, John lived 89 years on the Thorsen family's original homestead near the Stillaguamish River and Pilchuck Creek outside of Arlington, WA. John was born at home on March 17, 1928 to Carl T. Thorsen and Josie R. Berg, after sisters, Emma and Carlene. John was known for his witty sense of humor. In his final days, he had the hospital nurses in tears with laughter. John had a deep love for his family and friends. He often hosted large parties and barbecued a whole salmon, slabs of pork ribs and a wheelbarrow of sweet corn from his garden. In earlier years, John worked as a refrigeration and appliance repairman making many of the needed parts. He also commercially fished in Alaska and cut cedar shingles in the local woods. In later years, John was a heavy equipment mechanic and repaired a wide variety of machinery including farm tractors, bull dozers and concrete squeeze pumps. John was a proud Arlington High School graduate and often burst into song belting out the school's fight song. His service in the U.S. Army was brief due to a high school football injury that painfully plagued him his entire life. Nevertheless, his country and the American Legion were dear to his heart. He is survived by Betty Jo, his devoted wife of 37 years, his four children, Susan, John C., James and Janine and stepchildren Cindy, Ray, Jeff and Sue as well as a large family of children's spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren including those from stepdaughter Kathy (deceased). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Vintage at Lakewood, 2203 172nd St NE, Marysville, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Come ready to laugh and share fond memories at John's last party!



John Patrick Thorsen Uffda! After 91 years, John P. Thorsen died on October 20, 2019. Aside from the past two years in a memory care facility, John lived 89 years on the Thorsen family's original homestead near the Stillaguamish River and Pilchuck Creek outside of Arlington, WA. John was born at home on March 17, 1928 to Carl T. Thorsen and Josie R. Berg, after sisters, Emma and Carlene. John was known for his witty sense of humor. In his final days, he had the hospital nurses in tears with laughter. John had a deep love for his family and friends. He often hosted large parties and barbecued a whole salmon, slabs of pork ribs and a wheelbarrow of sweet corn from his garden. In earlier years, John worked as a refrigeration and appliance repairman making many of the needed parts. He also commercially fished in Alaska and cut cedar shingles in the local woods. In later years, John was a heavy equipment mechanic and repaired a wide variety of machinery including farm tractors, bull dozers and concrete squeeze pumps. John was a proud Arlington High School graduate and often burst into song belting out the school's fight song. His service in the U.S. Army was brief due to a high school football injury that painfully plagued him his entire life. Nevertheless, his country and the American Legion were dear to his heart. He is survived by Betty Jo, his devoted wife of 37 years, his four children, Susan, John C., James and Janine and stepchildren Cindy, Ray, Jeff and Sue as well as a large family of children's spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren including those from stepdaughter Kathy (deceased). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Vintage at Lakewood, 2203 172nd St NE, Marysville, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Come ready to laugh and share fond memories at John's last party! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.