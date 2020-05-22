July 30, 1924 - May 17, 2020 Rev. John P. Hoogstrate, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Everett, Washington. He was born to Marinus and Clara Hoogstrate in Passaic, New Jersey on July 30, 1924, where he grew up with his younger sister, Charlotte. His father's employer, Paterson Parchment Paper Company, caused the family to move to Morrisville, Pennsylvania. He attended Morrisville High School where he graduated at the tender age of 16 and gave a speech at the graduation ceremony on June 3, 1941. Four days after graduating, he started a job where his father worked at the Paterson Parchment Paper Company in the testing lab while also attending college. On April 1, 1943 he received "Presidential Greetings" that led to being assigned to the Army Medical Corps. His initial assignment was to Michigan State University for "Army Specialized Training". He next trained as a power man for a radio team to proceed overseas to Bombay, Calcutta and "Flying the Hump" to China. John often shared stories of his war experience in China-Burma-India to family, friends and at local schools in Everett. The atom bomb brought his involvement with World War II to a close. His Veteran benefits supported his further education. His time in service to his country was peppered with Christian fellowship, church groups and the witnessing of God's Word. On September 3, 1949 he married Shirley Mae Lockwood who joined with him in his life and future calling of his faithful ministry. Shirley loved, helped, accompanied, respected and prayed for him throughout his ministry. He received a Bachelor of Arts for English Literature from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey and later a Bachelor of Divinity from Faith Theological Seminary in Wilmington, Delaware. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry in Trenton, New Jersey on June 3, 1951, exactly ten years to the date after his high school graduation. He was a pastor of nine churches positioned from the east coast to the west coast. The first church he ministered to was in Seaside Heights, New Jersey as a fledgling pastor. He served a circuit of four churches that were more than 100 miles apart from each other in North Dakota from June of 1951 to May of 1957. In Bowling Green, Kentucky he ministered from May of 1957 to August of 1960 to a church and Christian school. Kearney, Nebraska was his next pastorate from September of 1960 to November of 1965 for a church congregation of city people and farming families. Then came a Mission Church pastorate in Carbondale, Illinois from December of 1965 to August of 1968 associated with Southern Illinois University. He began his ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2531 Hoyt Ave in Everett, Washington on September 1, 1968 with his wife, Shirley and his two daughters, Barbara Jean and Ruth Ellen. His nearly 23 years of service at Westminster in Everett included the addition of the Christian Education building in 1970, the involvement of the youth Christian Endeavor program in the mid-70's and the development of a strong Missions program. His active ministries included the Everett Gospel Mission, the County Jail, and the local hospitals as a volunteer chaplain for 15 years. As a part of the Presbytery of the Pacific Northwest, he served as clerk from 1970 to 1982 and as treasurer from 1982 to 1993, from which he was extended deep and heartfelt appreciation for his many years of dedication and hard work. He was appreciated for his steadfast love of the Lord, his personal visitations to church members to lift spirits and provide encouragement, his willingness to share the Gospel, and his faithfulness in preaching and teaching the Word of God. John shared with and helped many who were in need. His dedication and commitment to the Lord earned him the title of John P. Hoogstrate, Pastor Emeritus. Emeritus is Latin, originally meaning "veteran soldier" which certainly applies to John who was a World War II veteran and a Christian soldier. After retiring from the ministry, he fulfilled his childhood dream of being a bus driver and drove First Transit buses for 17 years. This was a part-time job he continued until the age of 84, when he rearranged his life to care for his beloved wife, Shirley, for whom he wrote a remembrance poem, "To One Most Dear". His last residence was at the Cascadian Place in Everett, Washington where he continued his faithful ministry and occasionally led the service in the chapel and was considered a "spiritual leader". He was recognized as a wonderful man of God and a blessing to many. His life revolved around his commitment to God, his faithful ministries and his family. He enjoyed time spent with family. He especially loved playing many kinds of games, boardgames and others. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every year he would set up and display his train that he had since he was a small boy. He had raspberries and strawberries in his home yard and enjoyed picking, eating, and sharing them. Sudoku, Jumble, Crosswords, and puzzles were an enjoyment for him. John penned poems, song lyrics (to the music of long-loved hymns) and the story of his life. As each year of his life went by, he would read the Bible in its entirety. He is survived by his sister, Charlotte, of Wheaton Illinois; his two daughters, Barbara (Steve) of Everett, Washington and Ruth (Al) of Shoreline, Washington; six grandchildren, Tim (Kristi), Katie (Jesse), Julia (Jeremy), Laura (Darrel), Matthew (Breanna), Tamyra; 17 great-grandchildren: Josiah, Acacia, Isaac, June, Micah, Coral, Juliet, Halle, Vivian, Kai, Mabel, David, Luke, Elliott, Jade, Lucy, Holden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his parents. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only family may attend his funeral on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Floral Hills Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Shirley. A service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date, when restrictions are lifted, to gather in his memory. Remembrances may be made to a Christian charity of your choice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 22, 2020.