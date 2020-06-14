John Poole
1937 - 2020
Poole John Eugene Poole was born February 13th, 1937 in Fargo, North Dakota. At an early age, he moved to Poulsbo, WA where he graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1956 and was voted "best looking". During that time, he also worked on a fishing boat in Alaska. After graduation, John joined the Army and was stationed in Europe until 1959 when he returned to the Puget Sound to work on tugboats. He then married Coleen on September 5th 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Suquamish, WA. In 1960, he bought a gas station which became "John's Mobile". During that time, he and Coleen had three daughters. John had dreamed of owning a garbage business and in 1966 his dream was fulfilled when the family moved to Camano Island. A year later, they settled in their home in Stanwood where they've been until this day. He owned Stanwood-Camano disposal for 24 years where the moto was "Guaranteed or double your garbage back". Throughout his life, John loved to fish and work in his yard on his numerous projects. He would always say, "Does anybody want to buy a bulldozer?" Later in his years, he enjoyed his walks through town and finding treasures along the way. His sense of humor and strong character will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community. John passed away peacefully the morning of June 3rd. He is preceded in death by his parents Angela and Joe Poole as well as many close friends. He is survived by his wife Coleen of 60 years, his brother Joe, twin sister Joann, and brother Frank. He also leaves behind his daughters: Cindy Smith, Darla Scarboro (Pat), and Jeannie Hough (Ed). Grandchildren: Amanda Summers (Tate), Johnny Struiksma (Melinda), Abby Struiksma, Tara Neill (Ryan), Noah Smith, Samantha and Kaitlyn Scarboro (step grandchildren: Jessica and Amanda Hough). Great grandchildren: Charlotte and Brooklyn, Jameson, and twins Addie and Olive. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you support John's work of helping with his grandson Noah who has severe Autism. Please email jpoolefamily37@gmail.com for information on how to donate. Memorial services and a "Walk for John" will be held at a later date. Directing Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood,WA February 13, 1937 - June 3, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 14 to Jun. 12, 2020.
June 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of John. I had such great memories growing up visiting him and Colleen at there house . John would always stop by the plant where my grandma and grandpa had there business in Stanwood. He always had a a funny comment to say and was always so friendly to talk to. He will be missed by all that knew him. To Colleen and the daughters my dad and I send our deepest sympathy and keep you guys in our thoughts and prayers. As my dad says good people with good character that are engaged in advancing there communities and building good relations with everyone will never die. John was such a character with a good heart.
Cyrus Paydar
Friend
June 10, 2020
I do not have enough words that would say many great things about John. He always had a smile and a prank to play on you.. I have many great memories of the times we had together,either at ours or their home.. My deepest sympathy to Colleen and the family..he will be misssed by so many.
Shirley Dorsey Breum
Friend
June 9, 2020
We continue to lift Johns family up in our prayers. What a great guy he was. Hold his sweet memories close to your hearts & may God give you His peace during this difficult time.
Our love & prayers, Pennie & Ken
Pennie & Ken
Friend
June 9, 2020
I am lost for words to say all of the fun times we have had with John and Colleen,either at our house or theirs.. some of the garbage we would put in for him to take,he would salvage before the dump. Always had a great smile. Our deepest sympathy to Colleen and the family. Stanwood lost a great dedicated fellow,who always had plenty of parking for the fair..
Shirley Dorsey Breum
Friend
