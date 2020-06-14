Poole John Eugene Poole was born February 13th, 1937 in Fargo, North Dakota. At an early age, he moved to Poulsbo, WA where he graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1956 and was voted "best looking". During that time, he also worked on a fishing boat in Alaska. After graduation, John joined the Army and was stationed in Europe until 1959 when he returned to the Puget Sound to work on tugboats. He then married Coleen on September 5th 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Suquamish, WA. In 1960, he bought a gas station which became "John's Mobile". During that time, he and Coleen had three daughters. John had dreamed of owning a garbage business and in 1966 his dream was fulfilled when the family moved to Camano Island. A year later, they settled in their home in Stanwood where they've been until this day. He owned Stanwood-Camano disposal for 24 years where the moto was "Guaranteed or double your garbage back". Throughout his life, John loved to fish and work in his yard on his numerous projects. He would always say, "Does anybody want to buy a bulldozer?" Later in his years, he enjoyed his walks through town and finding treasures along the way. His sense of humor and strong character will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community. John passed away peacefully the morning of June 3rd. He is preceded in death by his parents Angela and Joe Poole as well as many close friends. He is survived by his wife Coleen of 60 years, his brother Joe, twin sister Joann, and brother Frank. He also leaves behind his daughters: Cindy Smith, Darla Scarboro (Pat), and Jeannie Hough (Ed). Grandchildren: Amanda Summers (Tate), Johnny Struiksma (Melinda), Abby Struiksma, Tara Neill (Ryan), Noah Smith, Samantha and Kaitlyn Scarboro (step grandchildren: Jessica and Amanda Hough). Great grandchildren: Charlotte and Brooklyn, Jameson, and twins Addie and Olive. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you support John's work of helping with his grandson Noah who has severe Autism. Please email jpoolefamily37@gmail.com for information on how to donate. Memorial services and a "Walk for John" will be held at a later date. Directing Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood,WA February 13, 1937 - June 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store