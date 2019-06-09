Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Villesvik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Robert Villesvik John Villesvik, born March 22, 1963 in Sidney, Montana, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019. At 2:30 that afternoon a tragic hiking accident on Mt. Rainier took his life. His sister, Lisa Comstock, writes of him: "John was larger than life, not only because he stood 6'6", but he poured himself completely into everything he did, forever changing the lives of hundreds of people around the globe with his love, faith, service and passion. His was a life of adventure captured with gorgeous photos, shared with hundreds on social media." His niece, Brittany Villesvik, writes: "Heaven gained one of the kindest souls we ever had the blessing of knowing. Uncle John, you blessed the life of everyone you interacted with. No one saw as much beauty in this life as you. I can imagine the photo ops before you now dwarf anything we see down here. I'll always remember taking walks as a family and you making us stand in the middle of the road because Mt Pilchuck just looked so good in the background, we needed a picture of it." John's son, Zachary, writes: "My heart hurts. You were taken too soon. I miss you Dad. I never thought I'd lose you of all people. You were a role model on how to be a good human being. But now you're gone, what do I do? I will cherish every single second I had with you. And I will incorporate into my life every lesson you taught me. The moments I had with you were the best parts of my life: every hike, every talk, every hug. You have no idea how proud I am to be your son and to follow in your shoes. You will never be forgotten." John Villesvik grew up in Everett, WA, graduated from Everett High in 1981, then from WSU with an Architecture degree. Later he found his real passion in volunteer work with church youth groups, prison ministries, service organizations, Big Brothers and most recently, Toastmasters. Deciding he would rather "build lives than buildings", he went to work for King County in 1994 as a juvenile corrections officer. It is a testament to John's character that his work partners wept upon hearing of his passing. John is survived by his parents, Alan and Dottie Villesvik; son, Zachary Villesvik, stepdaughter, Melissa Mobeck; sister, Lisa Comstock, brother, Eric Villesvik and wife, Mary, niece and nephew, Brittany and Peter Villesvik and "little brothers" Tony, Jordan, and CJ. He is literally grieved around the world, and lives on through his impact on so many. There will be two celebrations of John's life: June 15, 10:30 a.m. Northwest Church, 34800 21st Ave SW, Federal Way, and June 22, 2:00 p.m. First Presbyterian Church 2936 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett. In lieu of flowers we invite you to share John's legacy by making a gift in his honor to the orphans he visited and supported in Uganda via a donation labeled "Uganda Orphans" to Montesano Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 110, Montesano, WA 98563 or to Big Brothers Big Sisters, 10520 19th Avenue SE, Suite B, Everett, WA 98208.



