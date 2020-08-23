After graduating from Everett High School, John enlisted in the Air Force and did a tour of Vietnam. After the service, John went on to college and had a successful career in computer programming.

He was happily married to Judy Ross. Together they had a beautiful life and enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Canada and Europe.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy and father Meryl Schaller. He is survived by his mother Mary Jean Shauf, sisters Gracie and Fredi, his wife's children; Jeff, Andrew, Amy and Dan as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. At his request, there will be no services.

March 27, 1946 - August 6, 2020