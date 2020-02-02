Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Scott Holiman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Scott Holiman, born July 19, 1954 passed away January 18, 2020. He was known to family and friends as "Scott". Scott was born in Long Beach, California to parents, Earl B. Holiman and Pauline Anna (Allen) Holiman. He was the youngest of four children: sister, Shirley (Holiman) Hanner d.2015, surviving sister Sally (Holiman) McChain and brother (Bart) Earl Barton Holiman d.2000. He had many nieces who loved him and some considered him more as a brother. Scott grew up in Carson, California. He moved to Washington just after high school and made his home here ever since. He was married to Kerry Swenson for 27 years from 1983 to 2010 and they always remained special friends. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend who was always ready to help when he was able. Scott was full of life and loved the outdoors. He was in the construction business all of his adult life building many local homes as well as commercial projects including Superintendent for the Granite Falls Gymnasium and public library, Arlington Safeway and top project superintendent for the new Arlington High School plus projects as far away as Japan and Hawaii. In 1994 he built his own home in Arlington, where he lived for the rest of his life. Scott suffered from Parkinson's Disease in his later years and passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice in Everett. He will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



John Scott Holiman, born July 19, 1954 passed away January 18, 2020. He was known to family and friends as "Scott". Scott was born in Long Beach, California to parents, Earl B. Holiman and Pauline Anna (Allen) Holiman. He was the youngest of four children: sister, Shirley (Holiman) Hanner d.2015, surviving sister Sally (Holiman) McChain and brother (Bart) Earl Barton Holiman d.2000. He had many nieces who loved him and some considered him more as a brother. Scott grew up in Carson, California. He moved to Washington just after high school and made his home here ever since. He was married to Kerry Swenson for 27 years from 1983 to 2010 and they always remained special friends. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend who was always ready to help when he was able. Scott was full of life and loved the outdoors. He was in the construction business all of his adult life building many local homes as well as commercial projects including Superintendent for the Granite Falls Gymnasium and public library, Arlington Safeway and top project superintendent for the new Arlington High School plus projects as far away as Japan and Hawaii. In 1994 he built his own home in Arlington, where he lived for the rest of his life. Scott suffered from Parkinson's Disease in his later years and passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice in Everett. He will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020

