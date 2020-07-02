John David Smythe passed away from COVID-19 on May 28, 2020 at age 75. He was born in the Bronx, New York, lived in New Jersey for 35 years, and moved to the Everett, WA area with his wife Sue in 1991. Over the years he was a finance executive for Laura Ashley, Tramco, Jay Jacobs, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, before he and Sue opened their own business in 2006, CMIT Solutions of Everett. John is remembered for his sharp wit and humor, and for the fascinating stories he would tell about his experiences. He is survived by his wife Sue, his sister Iris, his step-children Ed, Kelly, and Katie, and his grandchildren MaryCourtney, Carlos, Jessica, and Angelo. John had many, many friends and he will be missed. July 27, 1944 - May 28, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store