John Stephen Duffy, 68, of Everett, WA passed away on September 25, 2020. John was born in Everett, WA on August 25, 1952 to Aletha and Francis Duffy. John as a child attended Immaculate Conception then graduated from Everett High School. After High School John attended the University of Washington and recieved a degree in Pre-Law. He eventually started a career with Washington Natural Gas Company where he retired after 35 years. After retirement, John enjoyed golfing and bowling with his brother Mike. John is survived by his two sons, Cory and Marty, his sister Marilyn, his brother Mike, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by his parents Aletha and Francis and his brother Dave.

