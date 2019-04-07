Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend John W. Hill III. View Sign

Reverend John William Hill III Reverend John Hill III peacefully passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Arlington, WA. John, son of John and Juanita Hill was born on April 23, 1937 in Des Moines, IA. He was united in marriage to Susan Ann (Oberhelman) Hill on July 31, 1965. John graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO, and began his career as a teacher and coach in Lancaster, WI. He continued to teach, serve as a police officer and an associate pastor in Park Rapids, MN. John was also the Dean of Students and coach for North Florida Christian School. John graduated from Western Conservative Baptist Theological Seminary in Portland, OR, in 1983 and obtained his doctorate. He served as pastor in Ontario, OR; Arlington, Minnesota; and Missouri Valley, IA. When John retired from ministering in the churches, he became a chaplain in Council Bluffs, IA. John's passions were Jesus, fishing, football, and being on the lakes of Minnesota. Many will remember him for his dry sense of humor and love for practical jokes. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, John (Julie) Hill, grandson, Van (Cortney) of Middleton, ID; daughter, Nanci (Aaron) Johnson, granddaughter, Jessi of Arlington; son, Steven Hill of Arlington, grandchildren, Katelynn, Nevaeh, Starla, Carson, Emmy, Jackson, Saphira. Also surviving are his sister, Nita Brower of Des Moines, IA, her children, his many faithful caregivers and over 200 foster children that loved and adored him. There will be two memorial celebrations to honor John. Monday, April 8, 2019, 11:30am at Union Park United Methodist Church at East 12th and Guthrie Ave in Des Moines, IA and Sunday, April 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church at 426 French Ave, Arlington, WA at 4:00pm. Memorials may be given in his name to St. Jude Hospital or hanging baskets/perennials may be sent in his honor to his daughter for a memorial garden.



