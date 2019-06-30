March 24, 1966 - June 18, 2019 Don't be sad I'm not gone I'm walking beside you to keep you strong. John was a lifetime resident of Darrington, WA. He loved being outdoors and had been in the logging industry since he was 18 years old. He worked hard and enjoyed life. He had a great heart and is loved by so many and will be missed by so many. John is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Joe Morgan; and is survived by his mother, Laura Jean Morgan and her partner, Keith Russell; his brother, Jim Morgan; his sister, Sherri Morgan; his daughter, Taylor O'Brion and her partner, Brandon Brown; his granddaughters, Breyanne and Charlotte; his partner of eight years, Rebecca Cox; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends (family) in Darrington. There will be a graveside service on July 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Darrington Cemetery. There will be a potluck at the Old School Park following the service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019