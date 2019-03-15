John (Chip) Wilson Sept. 1, 1952 - March 8, 2019 After a short battle with cancer, Chip is now in the loving arms of Jesus, and no longer in pain. He passed on Friday March 8, 2019. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Debbie, of 41 years; children: John Wilson and wife, Roxanne, Joyce Showalter and husband, Bill, Sunny Larsen and husband, Sam, Ryan Wilson and fiancée, Ashley; Grand-children: Abigail, Linsay, Bailey, Taylor and Liam. Survived by Denise Mikola, Michael Wilson, Brittney Lush and family. He was a man of many skills and talents. He spent four years in the Army and had a local business, (BC Marine Services) for 28 years. His favorite things were time with family, enjoying a good glass of wine, cooking on the grill and riding his Harley. Thank you to all doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital for their kind care. A memorial will be held at a later date. At his request please consider a donation to Everett Gospel Mission, or the Everett Women and Children's Shelter.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wilson.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2019